Island food banks not surprised national survey anticipates rise in demand

The number of people relying on food banks across Canada is expected to rise by 60 per cent this year, according to a new survey conducted by the food charity, Second Harvest. That's after an increase of 134 per cent in 2022.

This comes as inflation and the cost of groceries continue to rise. On P.E.I, food prices were up 12.4 per cent in November, and the inflation rate rose to 9.7 per cent — the highest in the country for the 21st month in a row.

For some food banks across P.E.I., Second Harvest's survey results aren't surprising, but they are concerning.

"It's kind of scary," said Norma Dingwell, manager of the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank in Montague.

'We get people that are two- and three-income households and they still can't make ends meet,' says Norma Dingwell, manager of the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank in Montague, P.E.I. (Safiyah Marhnouj/CBC)

Dingwell said the findings are "pretty much bang on" with the 50 per cent increase in demand the food bank saw over the last few months of 2022.

So far this year, it looks like that trend will continue, she said.

"We're just getting busier. Until rent can come down, food prices can come down, gas and oil, we're going to be very busy," Dingwell said.

Demand expected to rise

In 2022, Dingwell said the food bank would typically serve around 200 families per month. In the first week of January alone, they've already served 64 families.

Although the food bank is located in Montague, Dingwell said she's served and delivered food hampers to people from Fortune, Wood Islands, Belfast and all places in-between.

"We get people that are two- and three-income households and they still can't make ends meet," she said.

The food bank has been able to keep up with demand so far, which Dingwell said is in part thanks to the food and money donations from the community.

These items make up a typical food hamper at the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank, along with milk, eggs, meat and other baked goods. (Safiyah Marhnouj/CBC)

Looking ahead to the rest of 2023, Dingwell said she hopes Islanders know what food services are available to them, and to reach out if they're struggling.

"We don't judge, and we don't pry into your personal life. We just want you to know that if you need us, we're here."

More volunteers needed

At the Souris Food Bank, growing demand for services was so noticeable that staff had to extend the hours when food is handed out.

"It went from one-and-a-half hours there to probably closer to three," said Ronnie McIntosh, the food bank's co-ordinator.

"There's an increased demand on each of the volunteers to participate in all of this work," he said.

In 2022, McIntosh said he saw 30 to 35 per cent more people accessing the food bank compared to the year before. He expects that increased demand to continue in 2023.

Volunteers at the Souris Food Bank are working longer hours to respond to growing demand, says the food bank's co-ordinator Ronnie McIntosh. (Safiyah Marhnouj/CBC)

"We seem to have that same trend of more people coming in each Saturday," he said, adding the food bank will serve some clients all the way from Montague or Mount Stewart.

Although McIntosh said the food bank and its volunteers are prepared to continue serving the growing demand, he wants to see more support from younger volunteers too.

"We don't have very many younger people helping us who have maybe more energy and more ability to lug and carry and sort out food," he said.