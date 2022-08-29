RCMP on P.E.I. ramping up impaired driving checkpoints over holidays

Impaired driving cases are common this time of year, and the P.E.I. RCMP is reminding Islanders to plan ahead and stay off the roads until sober.

Const. Gavin Moore, media relations officer with the RCMP, said there has been a slight increase this year in impaired driving cases compared to 2021.

"We've seen 20 cases of impaired driving where either charges have been laid or we expect charges to come forward," he said of December so far. He added the RCMP has also seen some collisions on the Island where alcohol appears to have been a factor.

Earlier this month, RCMP and Charlottetown police charged 10 people with impaired driving over one weekend. Five people were suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol, and another five were suspected of driving under the influence of cannabis.

Along with the slight uptick in cases, Moore said the RCMP has also seen a decrease in people reporting suspected impaired driving.

"If you see a vehicle ahead of you that has a hard time staying in the lane, has a hard time navigating turns, is driving in an usual manner, something that stands out and that's a consistent thing, then that's worth calling the police about."

Moore stressed the importance of calling 911 if seeing a suspected impaired driver, saying there's been a significant number of times these calls have resulted in finding someone driving impaired.

"With everybody doing their part, keeping their eyes open on the road for these unusual events and seeing impaired drivers, then that allows us to spread our enforcement capabilities even further," he added.

Islanders can expect to see more checkpoints and patrols over the next few weeks of holiday festivities, especially Christmas and New Year's.

"There is the risk of impaired drivers being on the road at those times, and that's why we step up our patrols," Moore said, adding driving impaired is not worth the risk.

Moore said people planning on drinking alcohol or consuming cannabis over the holidays should plan ahead.

"Make sure you have a sober ride, or a safe place to stay until you're sober."