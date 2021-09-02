Skip to Main Content
Heavy rainfall continues as Ida remnants hit Maritimes

Heavy rain will continue this afternoon as the remnants of hurricane Ida near Canada's Atlantic coast.

Rainfall warnings remain in place

Weather alerts are in place for Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and parts of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Quebec. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Rainfall warnings remain in place for Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island as well as parts of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Quebec.

There have been some power outages across the region.

Environment Canada says it expects a total rainfall of 40 to 60 millimetres throughout most of P.E.I. and Nova Scotia. Some locations in Nova Scotia could get almost 100 millimetres.

It said rain will gradually taper to showers on Thursday night. Scattered showers will persist in P.E.I. and northern Nova Scotia through Friday.

On the Island, wind gusts could reach 80 km/h.

In southeastern New Brunswick, rainfall is expected to range from 40 to 70 millimetres. Western and southwestern Newfoundland can expect 30 to 60 millimetres, with the heaviest rains occurring Thursday night.

Heavy downpours could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, and localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Visibility could also be an issue for drivers in the heaviest rain.

With files from Ryan Snoddon and Jay Scotland

