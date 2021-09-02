Heavy rainfall continues as Ida remnants hit Maritimes

Heavy rain will continue this afternoon as the remnants of hurricane Ida near Canada's Atlantic coast.

Rainfall warnings remain in place for Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island as well as parts of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Quebec.

RAINFALL WARNING for all of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> for 40-60+ mm. Heavy rain continues this aft/eve, tapering off to showers overnight. Local amounts may top 80 mm under heaviest bands or thunderstorms. 30-60+ km/h easterly winds tonight then 50-80+ km/h west to northwest gusts on Friday. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pestorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pestorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/q7S267xSgD">pic.twitter.com/q7S267xSgD</a> —@JayScotland

There have been some power outages across the region.

Environment Canada says it expects a total rainfall of 40 to 60 millimetres throughout most of P.E.I. and Nova Scotia. Some locations in Nova Scotia could get almost 100 millimetres.

12:30 radar shows the heaviest rain continuing track into and around the Bay of Fundy. <br>47 mm recorded in 3 hours in Saint John, NB!<br>Rain (at times heavy) continues this aft/eve with gusty winds as well. Seeing some gusts ~60-70+ km/h and local power outages.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/sQsUur9RVO">pic.twitter.com/sQsUur9RVO</a> —@ryansnoddon

Already some impressive rainfall totals around the Bay of Fundy, as of Noon... <br><br>93 mm at Brier Island, NS<br>83 mm at Grand Manan, NB <br>60 mm at Saint John, NB<br>53 mm at Kejimkujik, NS<br>36 mm at Fundy Park, NB<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> —@ryansnoddon

It said rain will gradually taper to showers on Thursday night. Scattered showers will persist in P.E.I. and northern Nova Scotia through Friday.

On the Island, wind gusts could reach 80 km/h.

In southeastern New Brunswick, rainfall is expected to range from 40 to 70 millimetres. Western and southwestern Newfoundland can expect 30 to 60 millimetres, with the heaviest rains occurring Thursday night.

Heavy downpours could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, and localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Visibility could also be an issue for drivers in the heaviest rain.