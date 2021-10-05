Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
How to access your vaccination record | CBC News Loaded
PEI
·
Video
How to access your vaccination record
P.E.I.'s Vax Pass rules are now in effect. Here's how to access your record.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 05, 2021 11:20 AM AT | Last Updated: October 5
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now