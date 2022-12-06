Holiday hosts wanted for program connecting Islanders and newcomers

For the first time since 2019, Prince Edward Island's Immigrant and Refugee Services Association is bringing back its Holiday Host program, and organizers are looking for Islanders to volunteer their time.

"The last few years, the world and of course the Island has been really focused on the first couple tiers of hierarchy — shelter, food, just really keeping themselves safe," said program co-ordinator Jordana Birt.

Jordana Birt, Community Connections program co-ordinator with IRSA, says more volunteers are needed to take part in the program this year. (Submitted by Jordana Birt)

"Our community engagement team is really excited to start focusing on that love and belongingness and that welcomeness that the Island culture has always shared before."

The program, which has a history dating back more than 20 years, encourages established Islanders to invite newcomers, international students or people with work permits to be a part of their holiday traditions.

Birt said this year, the number of hosts signing up has been lower than usual. She suspects the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns around other illnesses may play a part in the slow sign-up, but said rising costs may be a factor. She wants Islanders to know the activity doesn't have to have a large price tag.

"A lot of the times our hosts think they have to do a meal or they have to provide an extravagant dinner and whatnot, although the host program you can do anything," she said.

"It could be a winter walk, it could be just basic tea or coffee … the holiday host doesn't necessarily have to put on a big meal."

What's most important, said Birt, is the opportunity for connection the activity creates.

"If your roommate is considered your family and you want to link up with a host family with your roommate, that is OK," she said.

"Our limits are basically nonexistent because all we want to do is really offer those interactions between anyone we can help."