Rain, thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of the Maritimes

Parts of the Maritimes will go from heat warnings to thunderstorm warnings Saturday night and into Sunday, according to Environment Canada.

The weather service issued heat warnings for Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia on Saturday, but they are expected to end Saturday evening with rain on the way.

Rain, at times heavy, is forecast for the region Saturday night. The system is developing west to east with a risk of thundershowers.

Parts of New Brunswick are also under rainfall warnings with between 20 to 35 millimetres expected by Sunday morning. Up to 70 millimetres is possible in western and central parts of the province.

Large hail a possibility

Central Nova Scotia — including Hants, Colchester and Cumberland counties — is under a severe thunderstorm warning with the possibility of torrential rain, lightning, strong winds and even large hail.

Southern New Brunswick, with the exception of the Fundy coast, is also under a severe thunderstorm watch Saturday night.

Clearing on Sunday

On Sunday, there will be gradual clearing in Nova Scotia with highs of 23 to 25 C.

P.E.I. can expect heavy showers on Sunday with a risk of thundershowers and highs near 22 C, the weather service said. Monday's forecast is sunny with temperatures reaching 30 C.

For New Brunswick on Sunday, rain will end from west to east, and temperatures could go up to as high as 29 C.