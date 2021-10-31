Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Happy Halloween! | CBC News Loaded
PEI
·
Video
Happy Halloween!
Here are some of your fab carved/decorated pumpkins. Have a fun and safe spooky day!
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 31, 2021 12:14 PM AT | Last Updated: October 31
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now