A year after Summerside denies halfway house proposal, a look at the company's Moncton facility

P.E.I. doesn't have a place for people who are serving time, but have been granted the ability to stay in a halfway home.

Those eligible to use such a facility have to stay in New Brunswick or Nova Scotia.

There are two in Moncton, New Brunswick — one of which is a non-profit.

The other halfway home is run by a private company, Atlantic Human Service Inc., and can house up to 21 men.

Krista Leger is the director at Cannell House. She says they are responsible for the men who stay there 24 hours a day. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Cannell House on Church Street takes in all levels of offenders, said Director Krista Leger.

"We do not accept anyone here unless they are referred to us through the Moncton parole office, through Correctional Service of Canada," she said.

Leger gets a weekly list of applicants and reviews their cases.

Cases reviewed

She said she looks to see what their institutional behaviour was like, if they've successfully completed required programs and to see if their parole officer supports the idea.

"I work in conjunction with the other halfway house in Moncton, with the RCMP, and the Moncton parole office," Leger said.

People have stayed as long as five years, others just one night.

No matter how long the stay, Leger said they are accountable for their whereabouts 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for as long as they're there.

There are rules about where and when residents can sign out. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"We have procedures in place that help us monitor where they are, and what they're doing and who they're with. Right down to what kind of vehicles they're in or driving," she said.

Residents who are going to work can sign out but are required to say where they are going to work and the contact number, as well as when they'll return.

Spot checks can be done if administrators feel residents aren't being truthful.

New residents to the halfway home who may not have a job but want to volunteer, can sign out for three hours at a time and are limited to three places.

"If they give a false location or are found to be somewhere else, once we have that information and it's verified they're are typically repercussions from that. They can be grounded or have a reduced curfew for one night and it can go up from there," said Leger.

The lack of half-way homes on the Island means between 2 to 4 men from the P.E.I. typically stay at Cannell House.

Not being close to supportive friends and family can have an affect on residents, said Heather Johnson, operations manager at Cannell House. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Operations manager Heather Johnson said sometimes knowing you have friends or family who can help you get to an interview can mean a lot.

"They're willing to put themselves out there a little bit more, to get back and reintegrate into the community when they have friends and family around them. If they don't have that support system, there's no point to applying for that job because I can't get there to do the interview anyway," she said.

Halfway home denied in Summerside

Last year Atlantic Human Services Inc. tried to get approval for a halfway house in Summerside, but the plan didn't go through.

Typically between 2 to 4 of the residents at Cannell House are from P.E.I. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"The needs are there, that hasn't changed," said Joffre Theriault, who runs the organization.

Theriault said lessons were learned, and they are looking to try again.

"We will be meeting with a lot of the representatives from the Island ... to kind of discuss a strategy and try to make sure that we don't repeat similar mistakes that was done in the past," he said.

This time around Theriault said he's really hoping to educate others on the system, and neighbours that live beside the facility are also part of the plan.

Theriault said they have what they call a good neighbour policy, so if there are ever any concerns they respond.

Cannell House is in Peter Korecki's backyard. He says in the two years he's lived there he has no problems with the halfway house residents. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Peter Korecki have lived next to Cannell House for two years, and said there have been no issues.

"No noise and the patrons at the halfway house are very, very respectful and polite," he said.

The City of Summerside said there is nothing it can comment on now, but added it would revisit the idea if circumstances change.

Correctional Service Canada said in 2021-2022, the cost for housing a parolee at a community based residential facility was $81,905, which includes the cost of supervision.