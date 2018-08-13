Island farmers assess damage from hail storm

Farmers are sizing up damage from a hail storm that hit the Island on Friday. Tania MacKenzie of MacKenzie Produce said some of her crops won't recover.

MacKenzie said the hail flattened her sunflowers and bruised her squash.

"Some of the pumpkin leaves have snapped in areas where the blossoms are, which affects the pumpkin growing and there will not be a pumpkin because of that. I don't even know where to begin."

'It was like a hurricane'

The hail storm left dents in the squash at MacKenzie Produce. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

MacKenzie said her staff were in the midst of harvesting cabbage when the hail hit.

"I was in the house trying to get some payroll stuff and I looked out the window, and the trees, leaves and branches started going sideways. It was like a hurricane hit P.E.I.," she said.

"It was an unusual sound. It was raining, but it was hailing, and it was like you took an ice box and dumped ice cubes everywhere."

MacKenzie said she hasn't yet put a dollar amount on the damage.

Damage widespread

MacKenzie says staff was in the midst of harvesting cabbage when the storm began. 'The cabbage that they had harvested that was sitting in the bins, they could see the damage on the top so they knew those cabbages were damaged,' she says. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The P.E.I. Potato Board said several hundred acres of potatoes were also damaged, mostly in Queens County, west of Charlottetown.

In addition to damage from the hail, the board said this year's potato crop was already behind schedule, due to unseasonable cold weather back in June.

Despite the deluge Friday, the board said farmers are still hoping for more rain.

