Lennox Island First Nation partners with Habitat for Humanity to provide housing

Habitat for Humanity P.E.I. and Lennox Island First Nation have plans to start building affordable homes on the reserve. The partnership marks the first habitat build on a First Nation in P.E.I.

Lennox Island Chief Matilda Ramjattan said housing is a stepping stone to the health and well-being of band members.

"If somebody is really struggling, in an area with mental health, it's kind of hard to really heal … if you don't have your own home."

Ramjattan said the housing shortage on Lennox Island is a serious problem.

"Our need for housing right now, we have one house. And I'm pretty sure I have about 30 applicants right now, just for that one," she said.

5 homes over 3 years

'It's one piece of the puzzle,' says Ramjattan about the partnership her band signed with Habitat for Humanity P.E.I. to develop housing on the reserve. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The memorandum of understanding was signed Thursday between the two groups. Outlined in the document, was the decision that fives homes will be built on Lennox Island over the next three years.

Ramjattan said the first home will be built next year, and the band council will provide the land.

In cooperation with Habitat for Humanity, Ramjattan said the band will select a family to help build the house and eventually live in it.

Ramjattan said it was important to explore new ways to provide housing, especially to young people, as they are the fastest growing demographic on the reserve.

Self-reliance and stability

Brown says the partnership will see five homes built on the reserve over the next three years. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Aaron Brown, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity P.E.I., said this is the second habitat build on a First Nation in Atlantic Canada.

"We're looking at getting somewhat innovative with how we build homes on Lennox Island … in terms of expandability and energy efficiency," he said.



Brown said the organization will contract paid work to band members where possible, and will provide opportunity for band members in skills-training programs to help out.

"A big part of what we strive for is to build that self-reliance and stability that comes with home ownership. Life on a First Nation is no different."

