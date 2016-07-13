P.E.I. Green Party candidate dies days before provincial election

P.E.I. Green Party candidate Josh Underhay and his young son have died in a "tragic accident," according to a statement issued late Friday night by the party's provincial leader Peter Bevan-Baker.

Underhay was the party's candidate in district 9, Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park.

Details of the deaths have not been released at this time. His family has asked for privacy.

According to his profile on the Green Party's website, Underhay was also a teacher at Birchwood Intermediate school in Charlottetown and an avid trumpet player.

"Josh has been a dear friend and colleague of mine for many years, as a volunteer, musician, passionate cycling advocate and Green Party supporter," said P.E.I. Green Party Leader Bevan-Baker.

"He has touched the lives of everyone who knew him, including the students he taught, fellow musicians, and members of the party."

He says all party activities will be suspended for the remainder of the campaign, which is set to wrap up when Islanders go to the polls on Tuesday.

It's unclear how this will affect the election, particularly in Underhay's riding.

The three other major political parties on the Island have also said they'll suspend campaign activities at least for Saturday.

"Josh brought humour, enthusiasm and boundless energy to every situation," said Bevan-Baker. "I simply cannot imagine how much he will be missed."