Green MLA Hannah Bell not running for re-election

Hannah Bell, MLA for the Green Party of P.E.I., will not be re-offering in the 2023 provincial election, she announced in a statement today.

Bell has served as an MLA since 2017 when she won the byelection in District 11, what was then called Charlottetown-Parkdale. The riding has since become Charlottetown-Belvedere.

She was part of a historic first for the Green Party, who have formed the Official Opposition on the Island since the 2019 provincial election.

"Now I believe the time has come for me to make space for new perspectives and voices, while I find other ways to serve," Bell said in the release. She told CBC News she not available for an interview Friday.

Bell did not share a reason behind her decision, but said she was proud of work she completed during her time as an MLA.

She highlighted some of her accomplishments, including securing a renoviction moratorium, pushing for an increase to social assistance, establishing an ostomy support program and creating the Poverty Elimination Strategy Act.

Bell thanked party leader Peter Bevan-Baker, the Green caucus, the District 11 Electoral District Association and the Green Party of P.E.I. for "their friendship, support, and leadership."

She also thanked Islanders "for the opportunity I have been provided in this arena to step up and be heard; to be part of history; and to have made a difference."

Bell said she will continue to serve until the writ is dropped.

P.E.I.'s next election is scheduled for Oct. 2, 2023, although Premier Dennis King has not confirmed that date.