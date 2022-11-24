Green MLA Hannah Bell not running for re-election
Bell part of first-ever Green Official Opposition in Canada
Hannah Bell, MLA for the Green Party of P.E.I., will not be re-offering in the 2023 provincial election, she announced in a statement today.
Bell has served as an MLA since 2017 when she won the byelection in District 11, what was then called Charlottetown-Parkdale. The riding has since become Charlottetown-Belvedere.
She was part of a historic first for the Green Party, who have formed the Official Opposition on the Island since the 2019 provincial election.
"Now I believe the time has come for me to make space for new perspectives and voices, while I find other ways to serve," Bell said in the release. She told CBC News she not available for an interview Friday.
Bell did not share a reason behind her decision, but said she was proud of work she completed during her time as an MLA.
She highlighted some of her accomplishments, including securing a renoviction moratorium, pushing for an increase to social assistance, establishing an ostomy support program and creating the Poverty Elimination Strategy Act.
Bell thanked party leader Peter Bevan-Baker, the Green caucus, the District 11 Electoral District Association and the Green Party of P.E.I. for "their friendship, support, and leadership."
She also thanked Islanders "for the opportunity I have been provided in this arena to step up and be heard; to be part of history; and to have made a difference."
Bell said she will continue to serve until the writ is dropped.
P.E.I.'s next election is scheduled for Oct. 2, 2023, although Premier Dennis King has not confirmed that date.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?