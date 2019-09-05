Opposition leader wants more scrutiny of projects like ATV trail clearing

P.E.I.'s Opposition Green leader says the provincial environment department should be scrutinizing some Island construction projects more closely, and giving the public more opportunity to provide input before they go ahead.

Peter Bevan-Baker came to that conclusion after walking a new ATV trail cleared through the woods in West Prince — a project which has led to a $1000 fine against the Evangeline ATV club, and concerns from some people in the area about soil runoff into waterways.

Bevan-Baker said environment officials only visited the new trail and discovered problems after people who live nearby saw bulldozers and excavators in the woods, and reported their concerns to the department.

"So it was [residents] that proactively went out and discovered this destruction through the forest. We need to do better than that," said Bevan-Baker.

Peter Bevan-Baker, P.E.I. Opposition Green Leader, says environmental impact assessments and public consultations shouldn't be reserved for large-scale projects. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The president of the ATV club, JP Gallant, told CBC he did have written permission from three landowners to clear the two-kilometre-long, six-metre-wide trail across their wooded properties.

He also got a permit from the environment department to install three bridges across brooks along the trail.

We give out hundreds of permits in a given year ... and we can't be everywhere - Todd Dupuis, P.E.I. executive director of climate change and environment

But after inspecting the trail following complaints from the public, environment officials discovered the club had violated the terms of that permit.

Gallant said he installed two culverts at crossings where there should have been bridges, and hadn't taken all the required measures to limit soil runoff. The club's since been ordered to take those measures by Sept. 15, and that work is underway.

Some people who live in the area near the new ATV trail, like Kim Baglole and Doug Campbell, say they're concerned about topsoil running off into brooks and streams. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

'Underfunded, understaffed'

But Bevan-Baker said the club's mistakes likely would have been avoided if environment officials had visited the project site during trail clearing.

"I see a department which is underfunded, understaffed, and doesn't have the capability or capacity to carry out those sorts of ongoing checking of projects as they go forward," said Bevan-Baker.

Todd Dupuis, executive director of climate change and environment, said there is a small team in the department. "We give out hundreds of permits in a given year — four or five hundred permits — and we can't be everywhere."

Todd Dupuis, P.E.I.'s executive director of climate change and environment, says his department issues four to five hundred permits for projects each year, and doesn't have time to check in on all of them. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Dupuis said department staff do checks "once in a while" during construction, though didn't get to the new ATV trail.

In a statement to CBC, the department said it was planning to visit the trail site and audit the project this fall, as happens with 20 per cent of projects where permits are issued.

Dupuis said more intensive department supervision is reserved for "monster projects" like the Cornwall bypass project.

Projects that large also require environmental impact assessments and public consultations before they're approved.

Need for public input?

Bevan-Baker maintains projects like the ATV club's trail construction should require a scaled-down environmental assessment and a chance for public input as well.

"I think we need some mechanism to allow local residents, watershed groups and concerned citizens to be at least informed of what's going on here so that they can have some input into whether this is an appropriate thing to have in their neighborhood," said Bevan-Baker.

"Yes it may be happening on a private piece of property. But when you interfere with and violate a water course there are quite literally downstream and upstream effects from that affecting neighbouring property owners."

The Opposition leader said he'll likely push for changes to environmental regulations in the fall sitting of the legislature.

