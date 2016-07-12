92 year-old great-great grandmother spends pandemic knitting for newborns

A 92 year-old great-great grandmother in Rustico has found a productive way to use her time at home during the pandemic.

Melva Cormier has knitted more than 60 sets of mitts and hats to be given to newborns at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Cormier has 30 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren and even a few great-great grandchildren. During the pandemic she's been staying home and only seeing them through the window.

Since she can't hug her own grandchildren, she's donating her creations to keep other children warm.



