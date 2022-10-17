5 things to know to get a family doctor on P.E.I.

Struggling to get a family doctor? You’re not alone. Good Question P.E.I. podcast host Nicola MacLeod shares what you need to know.

We're diving into the issue of getting a doctor on the first episode of the new CBC podcast Good Question, P.E.I.

Listen to the episode here.

Stream Good Question, P.E.I. on CBC Listen or wherever you get your podcasts.

The show tackles a different listener question every week. Nothing is too big, too small, or too weird.

What are you wondering? Email goodquestionpei@cbc.ca or leave us a message at 1-800-680-1898.