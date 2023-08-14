Gold Cup Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I. Aug. 18
Some business and services will be closed on Prince Edward Island Friday for Gold Cup Day. If you're heading to the parade in Charlottetown, be aware the route is different this year.
Most grocery stores open regular hours, Charlottetown municipal offices closing early
The streets of Charlottetown will be filled with onlookers as the annual Gold Cup Parade flows through the city on Friday.
There's a change this year from the parade's traditional route.
Instead of going down Queen Street and continuing on Water Street to Prince Street, the parade will travel straight on Grafton Street. It will then turn right on Rochford Street, then left on Fitzroy Street to conclude.
More information can be found on the parade's website.
Some workers in central and eastern P.E.I. will get Gold Cup Day off, and some businesses and offices may be closed Friday.
Here's a partial list of what will be open and closed:
- Charlottetown municipal offices are closing around noon, but Summerside municipal offices are open regular hours.
- Access P.E.I. locations in Queens and Kings counties are closed, but locations in Prince County are open.
- Island Waste Management will observe its regular schedule for the collection of bins.
- Sobeys stores are open regular hours.
- Atlantic Superstores are open regular hours.
- Walmart stores are open regular hours.
- Murphy's pharmacies have different hours at each location, but several locations are open regular hours on Friday, including Cornwall Pharmacy, Kinlock Pharmacy in Stratford, East Royalty Pharmacy and Queen Street Pharmacy. Call your local pharmacy or visit the Murphy's website for exact hours.
- Shopper's Drug Mart locations are open regular hours.
- The Morell Co-op is open regular hours.
- The Wellington Co-op is open regular hours.
- Foodland in Charlottetown is open regular hours.
- Foodland in Bloomfield is open regular hours.
- The O'Leary Co-op is open regular hours.
- The Souris Co-op is open regular hours.
- The Tignish Co-op is open regular hours.
- No Frills in Stratford is open regular hours.
- Global Grocery Store in Charlottetown is open regular hours.
- Panda Mart in Charlottetown is open regular hours.
- Topfresh Asian Grocery Store is open regular hours.
- HighMart convenience store on Queen Street is open regular hours.
- P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission and P.E.I. Cannabis stores are open regular hours.
- Royalty Crossing mall in Charlottetown is open its regular Friday hours, 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Confederation Court Mall is open regular hours, though individual stores may close during the parade.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside is open its regular Friday hours, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Provincial public libraries in Prince County will be open. Libraries in Kings and Queens counties will be closed.
- UPEI's Robertson Library will be closed.
- Canada Post will have regular delivery.
- Detours have been in effect for T3 Transit's Charlottetown routes since the start of Old Home Week. According to T3's Facebook page, buses 2A, 3A, 4 and 23 are operating on a detour route. Buses travelling from downtown will go down Weymouth Street, right on St. Peters Road, right on Beasley Avenue and then left onto Kensington Road. Buses from Kensington Road will go right on Beasley Avenue, left on St. Peters Road and then left again on Weymouth Street.