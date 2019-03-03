Girl Bosses set to offer first workshop

A group called Girl Bosses of P.E.I. has evolved from a small Facebook group to hosting its first live event this month.

Ashley Green, who owns a graphic design business, has been running the Facebook group since late 2017.

"It is nice to have a group of like-minded women to use as a sounding board, to support each other and it's a safe place for us all to share ideas," she said.

The group has grown over the last two years to 365 established and aspiring female entrepreneurs on the Island.

"Typically, it is women looking to start a business on the Island, or has an established business, looking for recommendations for local services and where to get started," Green said.

Members of the group would have casual meetings, go for coffee and have general discussions, but Green said members wanted something more formal.

"We thought it might be nice to have a more structured event every once and awhile," she said.

The Girl Boss workshop will offer sessions on social media marketing, time management and graphic design.

"So, it's grown a lot more than I expected, but I think it is going to be awesome," Green said. "It's all things I wish I had of had access to when I started out, and things I help people often with now."

The first workshop will take place March 24 at bar1911 in Charlottetown starting at 10 a.m.

