Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Gas prices likely to remain high | CBC News Loaded
PEI
·
Video
Gas prices likely to remain high
CBC oil and gas reporter Robert Jones breaks down the reasons Islanders — and everyone else — could be in for a rough winter.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 27, 2021 6:06 PM AT | Last Updated: October 27
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now