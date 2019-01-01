Gas drops 2 cents on P.E.I.

The New Year has brought a new gas price to Island drivers, with a two-cent drop taking a litre of gas to below one dollar.

The pump price for regular unleaded gasoline at self-serve outlets will now range from $0.957 to $0.968 per litre. This price includes adjustments for taxes as previously announced by the provincial government.

Also down in the scheduled price adjustment from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission are furnace and stove oil, with a decrease of three cents per litre.

The maximum price for furnace oil will be $0.844 per litre, plus tax.

Diesel prices dropped by four cents per litre, with pump prices now ranging from $1.147 to $1.158 per litre.

Propane is the only fuel to see an increase. It went up 1.5 cents per litre for Irving Energy Distribution and Marketing, and up 0.8 cents per litre for Superior Propane. ​Kenmac Energy Inc. will see no change.

The maximum price of propane before tax will now range from $0.783 to $0.79 per litre.

IRAC says the continued drop in the wholesale pricing of gasoline, furnace oil and diesel allows the additional price reductions announced Tuesday.

The commission's next scheduled price adjustment will be on Jan. 15.

