P.E.I. government to offer more designated services in French

The number of designated services on P.E.I. that must be available in French through the provincial government is about to grow from 19 to 31.

These include new services in departments such as Health, Education, and Transportation and Infrastructure, said Acadian and Francophone Affairs Minister Gilles Arsenault.

Arsenault said there are also plans to expand French language training for government employees. He said 377 bureaucrats can provide French services, but many more are signing up for training.

The 2022-2023 Acadian and Francophone Affairs French Language Services Act annual report says the number of bilingual government employees who can speak French grew from 230 in 2015 to 377, an increase of 64 per cent.

The report also noted there were two complaints received under the French Language Services Act over the unavailability of 811 French telehealth services.

Arsenault said there is a complaints officer under the act. He said the province has its own team of translators and can call translators from other provinces if needed.

Not enough details

Isabelle Dasylva-Gill is the executive director of the Société acadienne et francophone de l'Île du Prince Édouard, a non-profit group that protects French language and culture on P.E.I.

She is pleased the government recognizes the value of French and bilingualism, but said the report lacks detail.

"We don't see a detailed report on the funding that they [the province] receive from the federal government, that are dedicated to the Acadian francophone community," Dasylva-Gill said.

"Sure, they may be able to hire more people or pay for something in the structure of government, but maybe it is funnelled through the community and programs … but we don't have that information, there is no way to have the government accountable on that.

"And that's what we're asking for."

The annual report says the federal government gives $1.2 million to the province to support French language programs and services, but did not specify how the money is spent.

Dasylva-Gill said the report shows progress, but for the act to achieve substantial success, the Acadian and francophone community must participate in its implementation.

"We must be part of the conversation at many different levels," she said.

"Basically, the population who speaks French and would like to access services in French, is increasing faster than the services and programs that are offered by the government."

Paul Gallant, chair of the Acadian and Francophone Community Advisory Committee (AFCAC), said there is a misconception that all Acadians are bilingual. Even though many are, he said French language services are still critical, especially for Francophone seniors.

"It's a balance between what the community needs and what government can provide."​​​ - Paul Gallant, AFCAC chair

He identified health and justice as two areas where French services are needed most.

"You can say someone's functionally bilingual, but when you get into something like justice, there's a language to it," he said.

"And medical, even if that's your first language, it can still be a challenge."

Gallant said he was impressed overall with the report.

"No government has infinite resources, it's a balance between what the community needs and what government can provide," he said.