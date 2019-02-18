Queen's District RCMP say at least one of four people injured in a two-vehicle collision in Brackley, P.E.I., on Sunday is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. In a press release, police said Route 15 was closed for several hours while one of the occupants was extracted using the jaws of life.

It went on to say that the scene was examined by RCMP collision analysts.

No information was provided about the extent of the injuries for the three others injured in the crash. All four are being treated at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

MORE P.E.I. NEWS