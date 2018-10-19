Vendors sought for new Founders Hall market

Port Charlottetown has put a call out to potential vendors for a new market planned for Founders Hall.

Corryn Clemence, Business Development Manager for Port Charlottetown, says staff have been working on a model for the market that blends the needs of locals with tourism appeal.

"So now we're going out to local operators, small to medium businesses, that might want the opportunity to set up in downtown Charlottetown," Clemence said​. "And from there we'll hopefully start the next phase."

Clemence​ said the focus of the market will be local, showcasing both Island food and agriculture, and local artisans and products as well.

A vendor application form is available online.

Waterfront attraction

Clemence​ said there's currently no deadline to apply. At this point, organizers want to get a sense of who might make up this new market, and how all the vendors could fit together. She's not sure how many they'll accept. But Clemence​ believes the market could attract more people to Charlottetown's waterfront.

"We feel this will be a real strength in numbers approach and we feel confident this will be a great draw."

Organizers are aiming to launch the new market in the spring of 2019, but say more than focusing on timelines, the goal is to make sure it's done right, and whatever is created is viable long-term.

"Our staff over at the port has put a lot of time and energy into really making sure the layout and design and model we are looking at will be successful," Clemence said.

"I think we are all really excited and really excited to see who will be a part of it."

