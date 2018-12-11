Former executive director of autism charity pleads guilty to fraud

The former executive director of the Stars for Life Foundation for Autism pleaded guilty to fraud over five thousand dollars in Charlottetown Supreme Court today.

Tracy Ann Smith of Cornwall is accused of forging cheques and stealing more than $5,000 from the foundation between Jan. 2017 and May 2018.

According to its website, the Stars for Life Foundation was established in 2002, and helps young adults with autism live meaningful lives.

The organization has told CBC it does not intend to comment on the case.

Three other charges — forgery, using forged documents, and theft over $5,000 — were stayed.

Smith is scheduled to return to court on March 28 for sentencing.

