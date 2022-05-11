Food bank use on P.E.I. up 20% over last year

Food bank use on P.E.I. is up almost 20 per cent over last year, Mike MacDonald with the Upper Room Food Bank tells CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

Rising inflation has food banks across the country stretched to their limits, according to data released from Food Banks Canada this week, and P.E.I. is no exception.

In an interview Tuesday with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin, Mike MacDonald, executive director at The Upper Room Food Bank and Soup Kitchen, said for many working families on P.E.I., paycheques are just not going far enough.

"We've seen a 19 per cent increase in food bank usage when we compare this year to last year so it certainly had an impact on us but more so on the individuals who come to use our services," said MacDonald.

Right now the food bank is serving more than 700 families per month — that's an increase of about 200 families per month from just a couple of years ago.

He said summer months are often the slowest months of the year as many people return to seasonal work, but that's not the case this year.

"We're really bracing ourselves for a busy summer," he said.

MacDonald said the organization is fortunate to have had community and government support throughout the pandemic, and he wants people to know the food bank is still in a position to help.

"We don't want people to feel that we're stretched too thin. If you do need to come in, please do so. We're here to help, we want to help," he said.