Flu shot uptake in children 'too low,' P.E.I. CPHO says

With flu cases on the rise in the province, P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer is urging parents to get their young children a flu shot.

Currently, just 19 per cent of children under the age of 10 have gotten a vaccine.

"I do think that's too low," said Dr. Heather Morrison, the province's chief public health officer. "On the other hand, we've had great uptake of our high dose influenza for those who are 65 years of age and up."

Morrison said there are some clinics on the weekend in Charlottetown through public health nursing and appointments are available "to really help those who may not be able to come during the week."

By Dec. 3 there have been 155 lab-confirmed cases, according to a P.E.I. government website. The median age of cases to date is 14 years old. The site says there was "widespread flu activity" last week on P.E.I. with flu activity "above expected levels for this time of year."

'They are getting better now'

Without vaccines, children four and under are most at risk of being hospitalized, Morrison said. That's exactly what happened to Island resident Shidhin Philip's youngest son, Adam, who was less than a month old when he was hospitalized with influenza and RSV.

Shidhin Philip's youngest child, Adam, at the QEH when he was sick with RSV and influenza at less than a month old. (Submitted by Shidhin Philip)

"We were really scared," said Philip. "But we know we took him to the hospital at the right time, so that was a good decision."

On Wednesday, Philip brought two of his older children to the children's clinic in Sherwood to get their flu shot.

"They all had the flu, the sore throat, running nose, they had fever, they were throwing up. They were absent from school for two weeks," Philip said. "They are getting better now, I don't want to get it back again. So I took the appointment for the flu shot today."

Shidhin Philip and two of his four children, Angel and Anna, outside a vaccination clinic in Charlottetown. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

But he says having vaccines available at public schools would make it easier for busy parents to get their children vaccinated.

"They can send the paper home, we can sign the consent," he said. "Instead of making an appointment or waiting [a] long time, you know, it can finish in one day."

Morrison says there are some logistical issues with making the vaccine available in schools, but it is something the province is potentially looking into for future years.

"It's something that we certainly would be very open to having that conversation with education, public health, nursing, Health P.E.I," she said. "It has been something that has been discussed over the years."

In the meantime, she encourages parents to make an appointment and hopes strong messaging, combined with the recent spike in flu cases, will motivate parents to book their kids' shots.

"Children are at school, and activities, we're all busy," she said. "But if we can get it now, get our children vaccinated, ourselves vaccinated, it will protect us in time for the holidays."

Visit P.E.I.'s weekly influenza summary and flu vaccination clinics websites for more information.