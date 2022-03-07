Fish mart fire on Saturday 'hard to watch,' owners say

The young owners of Waddells Fish Mart are still in a state of shock as they try to figure out what happened when their business went up in flames Saturday night.

Jon Waddell and Stephannie Ellis stayed on scene overnight as crews worked to put out the fire.

"It was hard to watch," said Ellis.

"It's just hard to kind of put into words how emotional it actually is because there's a lot of memories in this place, not only for us but for a lot of other families."

The fish mart, which used to be called Arsenault's Fish Mart, was a fixture on the Summerside waterfront for decades.

Summerside fire Chief Ron Enman said six trucks and 45 firefighters attended the fire from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m., with a few who stayed overnight to watch for hot spots. (Chris LaRocque)

Waddell had worked there for most of his life before purchasing it two years ago.

Bruce MacDougall was a regular customer at the shop and said his stomach turned when he saw the news on social media.

"It's devastating for them, it's devastating for our community too," said MacDougall.

He posted a picture of the damage to the fish mart on Facebook and wants to let the couple know residents in Summerside are behind them.

The Waddells haven't decided what their next step is yet.

But they said they're overwhelmed by the outpouring of encouragement they've received.

"We just really want to thank everybody for their support, it's been a huge part of it, people reaching out and that means a lot to us to know that we meant that much to so many people," Ellis said.

Summerside fire Chief Ron Enman said six trucks and 45 firefighters attended the fire until 2 a.m., with a few who stayed the night to watch for hot spots.

Enman said the provincial fire marshal is still investigating to determine the cause.