1st day P.E.I. cannabis sales total over $150K
Total includes store and online sales
Consumers purchased over $150,000 of cannabis products in P.E.I. on the first day of legalization.
Cannabis P.E.I. released the numbers Thursday, showing a total of $152,408,35 — after tax — was sold online and at the three stores Wednesday.
The before tax amount is $130,596.47.
|Before Tax
|After Tax
|Summerside
|$32,811.39
|$37,733.36
|Charlottetown
|$53,065.77
|$61,025.83
|Montague
|$28,412.86
|$32,674.88
|All stores
|$114,290.02
|$131,434.07
|Online
|$16,306.45
|$20,974.28
|Total
|$130,596.47
|$152,408.35
Charlottetown had the highest sales with $61,025.83, after tax, sold by the end of day. That store saw long lineups throughout the day, with the first customers began lining up at 7 a.m.
In Summerside, sales were $37,733.36 after tax and the Montague location sold $32,674.88.
Online sales totalled $20,974.28. The province says these are preliminary figures, and could change slightly.
The P.E.I. Cannabis website went live at midnight Wednesday, with retail stores opening at 9 a.m.
A retail store in O'Leary is still under construction.