Skip to Main Content
1st day P.E.I. cannabis sales total over $150K

1st day P.E.I. cannabis sales total over $150K

Consumers purchased over $150,000 of cannabis products in P.E.I. on the first day of legalization.

Total includes store and online sales

Gail Harding · CBC News ·
The P.E.I. Cannabis store in Charlottetown sold over $61,000 in cannabis products on opening day. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Consumers purchased over $150,000 of cannabis products in P.E.I. on the first day of legalization. 

Cannabis P.E.I. released the numbers Thursday, showing a total of $152,408,35 — after tax — was sold online and at the three stores Wednesday.

The before tax amount is $130,596.47.

Before TaxAfter Tax
Summerside$32,811.39$37,733.36
Charlottetown$53,065.77$61,025.83
Montague$28,412.86$32,674.88
All stores$114,290.02$131,434.07
Online$16,306.45$20,974.28
Total$130,596.47$152,408.35

Charlottetown had the highest sales with $61,025.83, after tax, sold by the end of day. That store saw long lineups throughout the day, with the first customers began lining up at 7 a.m. 

Consumers across P.E.I. bought over $150,000 in cannabis products on the first day it was legal in Canada. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

In Summerside, sales were $37,733.36 after tax and the Montague location sold $32,674.88. 

Online sales totalled $20,974.28. The province says these are preliminary figures, and could change slightly.

The P.E.I. Cannabis website went live at midnight Wednesday, with retail stores opening at 9 a.m.

A retail store in O'Leary is still under construction.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us