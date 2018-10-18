1st day P.E.I. cannabis sales total over $150K

Consumers purchased over $150,000 of cannabis products in P.E.I. on the first day of legalization.

Cannabis P.E.I. released the numbers Thursday, showing a total of $152,408,35 — after tax — was sold online and at the three stores Wednesday.

The before tax amount is $130,596.47.

Before Tax After Tax Summerside $32,811.39 $37,733.36 Charlottetown $53,065.77 $61,025.83 Montague $28,412.86 $32,674.88 All stores $114,290.02 $131,434.07 Online $16,306.45 $20,974.28 Total $130,596.47 $152,408.35

Charlottetown had the highest sales with $61,025.83, after tax, sold by the end of day. That store saw long lineups throughout the day, with the first customers began lining up at 7 a.m.

Consumers across P.E.I. bought over $150,000 in cannabis products on the first day it was legal in Canada. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

In Summerside, sales were $37,733.36 after tax and the Montague location sold $32,674.88.

Online sales totalled $20,974.28. The province says these are preliminary figures, and could change slightly.

The P.E.I. Cannabis website went live at midnight Wednesday, with retail stores opening at 9 a.m.

A retail store in O'Leary is still under construction.

