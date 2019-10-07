Fire destroys home in Morell

A home on Coffin Road in the village of Morell, P.E.I., was completely destroyed by fire Monday morning.

Firefighters from Morell and St. Peters answered the call around 9:30 a.m.

"It's a complete failure, it's all gone," said Alan Robbins, chief of Morell fire department.

Robbins said no one was home when the fire started, but workers at a business across the road noticed it and called 911.

No one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters expected to be on-site most of the day Monday, to put out any hot spots. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Robbins said the cause has not yet been determined, and it appeared that the fire may have started in the back corner of the home.

"The roof was completely engulfed by the time we arrived," he said. "We will be here all day, looking after some of the hot spots."

The fire marshal's office is investigating.

