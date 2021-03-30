Fire destroys chicken barn in eastern P.E.I.

Fire destroyed a chicken barn and an unknown number of birds Monday night in Glenwilliam, P.E.I., near Murray River.

Murray River fire Chief Troy Ferguson said the call came in around 9:30 p.m., and the building was fully engulfed when they got there.

Ferguson says the wind was the biggest challenge and firefighters worked to ensure the fire didn't spread to the woods or to other buildings.

"The whole building was a total loss," he said. "I am not sure how many animals were in there."

The cause of the fire is unknown and the fire marshal's office is investigating.

More from CBC P.E.I.