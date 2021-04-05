Two people have been taken to hospital with injuries following an early morning fire in Charlottetown.

Randy MacDonald, chief of the Charlottetown Fire Department, said the extent of their injuries are unknown. One cat died in the fire.

Seventeen units have been affected by the fire, which broke out shortly after 7 a.m. on Euston Street.

Tenants were later taken inside the building to gather personal items and pets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Anthony Davis/CBC )

When firefighters arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke coming from the building, MacDonald said.

The street remains taped off as fire crews clean up the area. The Canadian Red Cross has also been notified and is providing assistance.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.