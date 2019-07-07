Fire displaces 2 P.E.I. residents Sunday morning

Two people have been displaced by a fire during the early morning hours on Sunday.

The fire extensively damaged a bungalow on the outskirts of Charlottetown in East Royalty, said Charlottetown fire inspector Kent Mitchell.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

Mitchell said the Charlottetown Fire Department received a call of a house on fire around just before 7 a.m. Sunday.

"On arrival we discovered smoke — fairly heavy smoke conditions within the building."

The damage was extensive, according to Mitchell. There was smoke damage on the first level and fire damage in the attic and through the walls of the home.

"I think we can say it is accidental fire and electrical in nature," he said.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers have arranged emergency lodging, food, clothing and other basics for the woman and man displaced by the fire, the organization said in a news release.

More P.E.I. news