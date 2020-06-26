Barn with machine shop on Bethel Road destroyed by fire

A barn containing a machine shop on Bethel Road is a total loss despite the efforts of five eastern P.E.I. fire departments today.

There were no animals in the barn at the time the blaze broke out, and nobody was injured.

A Crossroads Fire Department spokesperson says they get the call around 8:39 am.

Crews were worried about the fire spreading to nearby grain silos and a propane tank, but got the flames under control before that could happen.

Firefighters from Crossroads, Eastern Kings, Vernon River, Belfast and Charlottetown provided support.

The department was just putting out hotspots as of 1 pm.

Bethel Road was closed until they got the situation under control.

If wondering where all the firetrucks in Stratford are going, looks like a pole barn fire on Bethel Road. View from trail in Mt Herbert. <a href="https://t.co/0LNJyzMIPC">pic.twitter.com/0LNJyzMIPC</a> —@randyproud

