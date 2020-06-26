Skip to Main Content
Barn with machine shop on Bethel Road destroyed by fire
PEI

Barn with machine shop on Bethel Road destroyed by fire

Crews from at five eastern P.E.I. fire departments have put out a fire on Bethel Road, just east of Stratford. A barn containing a machine shop was a total loss.

No one hurt as crews keep barn blaze from spreading

CBC News ·
Fire on Bethel Road June 26, 2020. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

A barn containing a machine shop on Bethel Road is a total loss despite the efforts of five eastern P.E.I. fire departments today.

There were no animals in the barn at the time the blaze broke out, and nobody was injured. 

A Crossroads Fire Department  spokesperson says they get the call around 8:39 am.

Crews were worried about the fire spreading to nearby grain silos and a propane tank, but got the flames under control before that could happen.

Firefighters from Crossroads, Eastern Kings, Vernon River, Belfast and Charlottetown provided support. 

The department was just putting out hotspots as of 1 pm. 

Bethel Road was closed until they got the situation under control.

More at CBC P.E.I.:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News