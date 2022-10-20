Damage to Rustico Resort illustrates obstacles facing P.E.I. tourism industry

David Saunders and his wife bought the Rustico Resort Golf and Cottages on Rustico Bay on P.E.I.'s north shore a little over five months ago and had planned to make some changes to the property.

But not this many, not this quickly.

Fiona ate away about 10 metres of shoreline near the resort. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Post-tropical storm Fiona consumed about 10 metres of the shoreline and blew some of the cottages across the road, leaving only piles of debris. Other cottages were partially intact, but at least 90 metres from where they once stood.

"It's tragic, it's horrible, it's awful, but what are you going to do?" Saunders said Thursday. "We got up and started cleaning up and ... we're starting to fix it and certainly plan to be open as soon as possible in May, and that's what we're doing."

Fiona moved some of the cottages at Rustico Resort about 90 metres. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Tourism operators across the Island are still attempting to heal the scars Fiona left in the landscape last month. The Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. said it will be weeks before it's able to speak to all its members and to understand the full scope of the damage.

Business owners who spoke to CBC News said the wage subsidy from the provincial government has allowed them to keep staff on for cleanup, but that it's too early to say how much of the damage will be covered by insurance.

'It's full steam ahead'

Many will continue to rebuild over the winter months, in preparation for next year's season.

Saunders estimated that 10 of his 20 cottages are good to go.

"We bought it because we love the property, we love the view, we love the 1,900 feet [580 metres] of shoreline," said Saunders, who was at the 72-hectare resort for his own wedding when Fiona hit.

"It's just a beautiful piece of land and it still is and you still have that gorgeous view, so for us it's full steam ahead."

David Saunders, pictured at his heavily damaged resort, was forced to close for the season but plans to be back next year. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Sandi Lowther, who own Fairways Cottages in Cavendish, told CBC News there was damage to 12 of her units. While she has reopened, many of her guests cancelled.

She said she won't replant the fallen trees on the property, because she doesn't want to go through a similar experience again.

"Fiona wasn't very good to us," said Lowther.

Sandi Lowther, who owns Fairways Cottages in Cavendish, says she's concerned about the mental health of people in the tourism industry. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

It's the mental health of those in the industry she worries about, hit with the unexpected year after year.

"It was [tropical storm] Dorian, COVID, COVID, Fiona," Lowther said. "I mean, we deliver happiness, we deliver vacation experiences, happy times, and we need to be happy to do that. So it's been tough."

Lowther said now is the time for operators to support each other and focus on the positive.