Fiona's widespread devastation needs flexible response from government, P.E.I. farmers say

Some of P.E.I.'s biggest industries took their concerns to the provincial government Thursday about the devastating impacts of Fiona — and the most urgent needs arising after the post-tropical storm ripped through the Island in late September.

"There isn't a farm on Prince Edward Island, probably, that hasn't been affected by Hurricane Fiona, some minor ... and then some total devastation," said Ron Maynard, president of the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture, after meeting with the standing committee on natural resources and environmental sustainability.

Representatives from the federation, the Aquaculture Alliance and the Woodlot Owners Association met with the committee, hoping to ensure the proper supports are in place to help industries recover.

Maynard said the storm caused severe and wide-ranging destruction at one of the busiest times of the year, and without help from the government some farms will simply shut down.

Post-tropical storm Fiona snapped trees and bent the trellis support system at Geoff Boyle's orchard on P.E.I. According to Ron Maynard, president of the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture, the industry has lost about 100,000 trees, or one-third of the fruit trees on the Island. (Submitted by Geoff Boyle)

While it was too early to attach a dollar figure to the damages, Maynard said, the wide variety of destruction will require a flexible plan from the government.

That damage includes:

Fallen buildings. "For a 100-year-old barn, they'll give you $10,000, $15,000 in insurance," he said. "You're talking about $250,000 maybe to replace that structure."



Dead cattle. Maynard described their loss as "heart-wrenching" for farmers. Destroyed fruit trees. Maynard said the industry has lost about 100,000 trees, or one-third of the fruit trees on the Island. He noted that it takes two to three years to replace one.

"It's not one thing fits all," he said, also mentioning the corn farmers who lost their crop during the storm.

After tropical storm Dorian swept through in 2019, "if you didn't fit in the box, you were out," he said of government help.

$70M in aquaculture damage

While farmers haven't yet tallied up the price tag for the damage, the aquaculture industry has: Peter Warris of the Aquaculture Alliance said the initial estimate is roughly $70 million.

That includes damage to gear, mussel socks and seed, which Warris said would impact the industry for years to come.

"This year's seed [that's] collected is ... the market-ready product in one to two years in the case of mussels, or three to four years in the case of the oyster industry," he said.

The committee will continue to hear from other major industries in the coming days.

Committee chair Brad Trivers said the exact scope and nature of financial support to be provided to these industries is still being decided.

"The role of the committee will be able to strengthen the voice of these groups, highlight any issues that could possibly be missed in discussions, but just drive home the fact that these urgent supports are needed," he said.