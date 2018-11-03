Nova Scotia-P.E.I. ferry service cancelled for Sunday amid wind warnings

The threat of high winds has cancelled ferry service to and from P.E.I. on Sunday.

Northumberland Ferries announced the ferry between Wood Islands and Caribou would not run on Sunday after Environment Canada issued wind warnings for the region.

A wind warning is in effect for the entire province.

"Strong southwesterly winds gusting to 100 km/h along parts of the coast are expected to develop tonight, then gradually diminish on Sunday," said Environment Canada.

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage."

The expected strong winds come in the aftermath of back-to-back rain storms that were expected to dump up to 100 millimetres on parts of the Maritimes.

