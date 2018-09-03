New fall ferry schedule between P.E.I. and N.S. starts Sept. 4

A new schedule for Northumberland Ferries has been announced for Sept. 4 until Oct. 8.

As the summer tourist season winds down, the service is cutting its 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. departures from Wood Islands, P.E.I., and its 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. departures from Caribou, N.S.

The departures from Wood Islands will still begin at 6:30 a.m. and continue throughout the day until 7:30 p.m. Other departure times include 9:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The departures from Caribou will start at 8 a.m. and continue throughout the day until 9 p.m. The other scheduled times are 11:15 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6 p.m.

On Oct. 9, the ferry service is set to go down to five daily departures.