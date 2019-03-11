P.E.I. chapter of Canadian Association of Farm Advisors looks to help professionals learn more about farming

The Canadian Association of Farm Advisors recently opened a chapter in P.E.I. with the aim of helping local professionals learn more about the agriculture industry.

Chris MacPhee, an accountant and chair of the Charlottetown chapter, said it helps bring a range of professionals with farm clients together so they can learn about topics to help them better advise farmers.

With all the complexities of farming and business in general it's good for advisers to have a wide array of knowledge in areas which are typically their specialty, MacPhee said.

"So, that they can help mitigate some risks when they are advising their clients on various matters."

As an accountant it is great to provide tax advice to clients, but MacPhee said there may be times he is meeting with a farmer and topics come up such as land regulations that he would like to understand more about.

"The network I am with here, we have various people in different professions that as we're getting together each month we can be advising each other on our own specialties or have a guest speaker come in, perhaps on crop insurance or other matters and provide us some improved knowledge each month," he said.

Hoping to grow

Right now, an accountant, lawyer, real estate agent, financial planner, insurance broker and member of the P.E.I. Potato Board make up the Charlottetown chapter.

"We are hoping to add different people throughout the rest of the year. I believe we are going to be adding an appraiser," MacPhee said.

There is certainly some excitement and intrigue, I think, onto where this association can build and grow. — Chris MacPhee

The P.E.I. chapter of the association hopes to add veterinarians, equipment dealers and family coaches as well.

Relationships are built up through month to month meetings, MacPhee said.

"So, I think it is great to have that network there so that your clients can benefit from the knowledge base of the whole group as well."

The group isn't just for advisers, farmers can be part of the group, MacPhee said.

Farmers can pay an associate member rate of $135 a year to be part of the Canadian Association of Farm Advisors. Professionals and advisers pay $300 a year to be part of the network.

"Those fees essentially feed the national organization and helps cover costs such as providing online resources."

It allows members to log in and do things such as watch webinars, MacPhee said.

"There is certainly some excitement and intrigue, I think, onto where this association can build and grow," he said.

"It is still in the early stages here but as we add more members, the local chapter will become stronger as each month progresses."

