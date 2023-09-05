Family of P.E.I. sword attack victim speaks: 'She is hoping this person is caught' 

The woman and male youth attacked by a man with a sword on a remote beach in western P.E.I. are recovering, according to a statement from her family.

"[She] is one strong gal… thanks to everyone who has [her] and the young boy in their prayers," the family said in a statement to CBC News.

"She is hoping this person is caught and gets the help they need."

One week ago, the 42-year-old woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries from in sword attack on Seacow Pond Beach. The youth was also injured.

RCMP said the lack of any apparent motive leads them to believe the attack was random.

Members of the community have described being "unnerved" since the unusual attack. Police have told residents to go about their normal lives but stay vigilant while officers investigate.

Police describe the alleged attacker as a man standing about five feet 10 inches, wearing a surgical mask and possibly a green hoodie.

RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore said earlier this week that police have followed up on a "number of tips" from the public but haven't been able to pinpoint the man's whereabouts.