A non-profit organization in Charlottetown, P.E.I., is teaching young people how to spot false information online and navigate the internet safely.

STEAM P.E.I. is hosting a digital skills workshop Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Children participating in the "Fact or Fake" workshop will learn what artificial intelligence is and how to spot fake stories and headlines while they browse the web.

Amber Jadis, CEO and founder of STEAM P.E.I., says figuring out what's real and what's fake is becoming increasingly difficult as more people use AI to fool others.

"We want kids to grow up with some of these skills and questioning what they're reading and seeing and not taking everything as fact, but being critical thinkers," Jadis said in an interview with CBC News: Compass.

Georgia Potter Fraser, educational facilitator with STEAM P.E.I., said the children will learn basic information about how AI is used to trick people before participating in a series of informative games and activities on how to detect it.

"It's important to get this information to the kids and at a younger age," she said.

STEAM P.E.I. is hopeful kids will take these skills and carry them through their lives — eventually teaching others what they've learned, Potter Fraser said.

'Check your sources'

Making an AI-generated image takes seconds Duration 0:50 CBC News put Pope Francis in a puffer jacket in less than a minute using Photoshop's new artificial-intelligence feature.

In March, an image of the Pope was created with AI program Midjourney and posted to Reddit. It was shared widely online, with many initially believing it was real.

Jadis said that as technology improves, AI fakes are becoming more realistic.

Misspellings, outdated information and websites that aren't what they seem are clues that something may be false, Jadis said.

"Critical thinking and asking questions and being able to understand sources is going to be more important than ever," she said.

"Check your sources. It takes time, but that is what it is going to take."

The workshop is free and available to children aged 9-12.

Islanders can find more information about the workshop and register for it on the STEAM P.E.I. website.