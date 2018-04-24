PEI Aquaculture Alliance replaces 87,000 Styrofoam buoys with more sustainable option

The PEI Aquaculture Alliance has replaced 87,000 Styrofoam buoys with a more environmentally sustainable plastic option.

The hope is the new buoys will be less likely to break into pieces, thus reducing shoreline waste.

Peter Warris, the director of projects and industry liaison with the alliance, said there are no laws or regulations that required the Styrofoam buoys to be removed, but the replacement buoys are more durable, so the industry is looking to use them.

The cleanup costs were paid for by P.E.I.'s Department of Fisheries and the federal government.

The Fisheries Department and the Island Waste Management Corporation worked with the alliance to also ensure the old buoys were properly collected, stored and disposed of.