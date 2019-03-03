Event Atlantic Summit to be staged alongside East Coast Music Awards

The Event Atlantic Summit, an annual gathering of event professionals and stakeholders in the region, will be held during the week of the East Coast Music Awards in Charlottetown.

This year, the summit hopes business and tourism operators across the region can be better exposed to the music and entertainment side of the sector.

Stefanie Turner, the engagement and support co-ordinator for the summit, said the summit is normally held alongside sport or tourism events.

"We try and give the delegates an experience of an event, because that's what we are all about and learning about the event industry," she said.

One of the aims of holding the summit during ECMA week is to find ways to work together to attract entertainment events to the region.

Expanding past sporting events

"This year we kind of turned it a little," said Turner. "We're aligning with the East Coast Music Awards. So, still an event, still a tourism event, but away from the sport industry."

The Event Atlantic Summit isn't necessarily moving away from sport, Turner said. The event is just hoping to expand and offer a different flavour than previous years.

The event has attracted about 100 people from across the region in recent years.

"It's good for collaboration," she said. "It's good for us to connect with other people in the region that are kind of doing the same work.

The summit will take place in Charlottetown from May 2-4.

More P.E.I. news