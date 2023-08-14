More than $50 million announced to rebuild Fiona-damaged Evangeline school

The federal and provincial governments are giving the Evangeline Education Centre in Abrams Village, P.E.I., more than $50 million to rebuild after the structure suffered major damage in post-tropical storm Fiona.

Dozens of community members packed La Trappe restaurant in Wellington on Monday to hear the news.

Egmont MP Bobby Morrissey announced Ottawa's contribution of $12.9 million over five years toward the rebuilding and modernization of the French-language school.

For its part, the P.E.I. provincial government will provide more than $40 million to the project. Education and Early Years Minister Natalie Jameson was also present at the announcement.

The Evangeline Education Centre houses primary and secondary classes, and serves more than 200 students a year.

Jeanne Gallant was a teacher, vice-principal and then principal at Evangeline School. For years she's been involved in the push to get a new school built.

Gallant said she had goosebumps when she heard the politicians confirming the investment Monday.

"All these years that we're trying to, you know, trying to convince people. People were convinced, but it seemed that the money wasn't just there," she said.

"We were always pushed aside. So yes, it's time that we have our new school, our new cultural centre, because we have a vibrant community here and we need to continue that. We cannot let that go."

The funding will also help establish a new centre of excellence in arts and culture, create French cultural products in the region, and expand the early years centre to increase available spaces.

Student excited for new building

Evangeline was already undergoing renovation and expansion when Fiona hit last September.

After the storm, it became apparent the school needed a complete reconstruction, with students from kindergarten to Grade 12 sharing one section due to severe damage on the building's western side.

Lexie Arsenault is entering Grade 9 at Evangeline School this fall. She says the hallways have been much more crowded since Fiona hit. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

Lexie Arsenault, a student entering Grade 9 in the fall, says the hallways at school have been much more crowded since Fiona.

What's she most excited about in the new school? More bathrooms.

In one part of the school, she said dozens of students have to share a one-stall bathroom.

"On lunch break I usually leave school and it's a two-minute walk from my house. So, I walk to my house and use the washroom there," she said.

Egmont MP Bobby Morrissey was among the politicians at Monday's announcement. (Jackie Sharkey/CBC)

Gilles Benoît, chair of the province's French-language public school system, says the plan is to construct the new building right behind the old school.

Students and teachers will continue to use the old school, which has been partly renovated since Fiona , until the new one is complete.

Benoît says he hopes construction can begin next spring

"To be able to give them new facilities, I think that it's something that they did deserve for many, many years," Benoît said.