Europe's Best brand Field Berry Mixes recalled for possible salmonella contamination

There's been a recall issued for Europe's Best brand Field Berry Mixes due to possible salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says the recall of the frozen berry blend is for the entire country.

The affected product is in 600-gram and two-kilogram packages. It includes various best-before dates for May 2020. The UPC codes are: 8 71454 03618 7 for the 600-gram size and 8 71454 00200 7 for the two-kilogram size.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the frozen fruit blend should be thrown out or returned to where it was purchased. (CFIA)

"Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," the CFIA recall warning states.

"Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections."

The product should be thrown out or returned to where it was purchased.

According to CFIA, there have been no reported illnesses connected with the product.