ER closures on Saturday, Sunday at Western Hospital

The collaborative emergency centre at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed on Saturday and Sunday from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Health P.E.I. says the closure is necessary because of a "temporary lack of nursing coverage." Closures at the ER due to lack of doctors or nurses have not been rare over the last several years.

The agency advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services.

Officials also reminded Islanders to call 811 if they have any health concerns or need immediate health information.

The collaborative emergency department will resume Monday at 8 a.m.

The nearest emergency department for those in the area is in Summerside, about 65 kilometres away.