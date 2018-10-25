Eptek Centre to celebrate 40th anniversary with a facelift

The Eptek Art & Culture Centre in Summerside will be getting a facelift as it celebrates its 40th anniversary.

David Keenlyside, executive director of the P.E.I. Museum and Heritage Foundation, says the renovation — estimated at $150,000 — will make the building more attractive and identifiable. ​Eptek is one of seven historic properties the foundation oversees.

"Really put a sort of cultural wrapping around the building that will be more attractive but we're also looking at upgrading some of the facilities inside."

Keenlyside said renovations will address accessibility issues with some washrooms and improvements will be made to the environmental systems.

What the outside will look like is still in the concept stage.

"But it's basically putting a wrap with panels and so on on the outside."

Keenlyside said the building will be painted a different colour to make it identifiable from other buildings in the area.

"So it will be painted a slightly different contrasting colour and some of the outside panels have artistic renditions on them to really give a flavour of something culturally happening at Eptek."

Ideas on display

Artist conceptions of what may go on the panels will be on display at the centre on Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. as part of a special anniversary event.

'It's really our flagship site in Summerside and the western region,' says David Keenlyside, executive director of the P.E.I. Museum and Heritage Foundation. (CBC)

"It's an opportunity to see and hear some of the things that's happened at Eptek over the last 40 years and what our look is going forward."

Keenlyside said some of the renovations will begin in November and continue into the spring when work on the exterior will be done.

On average, the arts and culture centre has 10,000 to 15,000 visitors a year with numbers varying depending on the exhibits being presented.

"It's a very popular facility and being on the waterfront there in Summerside, it's really our flagship site in Summerside and the western region."

Keenlyside said there is always something on display that is interesting to both locals and visitors.

More P.E.I. news