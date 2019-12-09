Emergency Department at Western Hospital closed Monday and Friday

The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton will be closed Monday and Friday.



The closure is due to a "temporary lack of physician coverage," Health PEI said in a news release.



The emergency department will close Monday at 8 a.m. and reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m.



The Collaborative Emergency Centre will also be closed Monday at 8 p.m. and will reopen Tuesday evening at 8 p.m.



Anyone with health concerns or needing immediate health information can call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action, the release said.

Anyone with emergency medical needs during those times should call 911 or seek emergency services at the Prince County Hospital, the release said.



A similar closure of the emergency department and CEC will happen again Friday.



