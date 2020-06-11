Eastlink Centre offering cash refunds for events cancelled due to COVID-19

The Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown will begin processing refunds for those who paid cash or debit for tickets for events that have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

On Monday, people who bought passes for Old Home Week, tickets for the wine show, Harlem Globetrotters or other cancelled events will be able to go to the Charlottetown Event Grounds box office at 360 Grafton St. for a refund.

"We've done most of the credit cards. We were able to automatically refund to a credit card if that was used to purchase," said Janet Caird, box office manager with the Eastlink Centre.

"If somebody does have an expiry date that changed or they switched credit cards and we weren't able to refund, they can come down to see us down there, or they can send us an email."

People will be able to get cash and debit refunds Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.

"We will be issuing all the debit and cash as cash refunds," Caird said.

Thousands in refunds

Caird said she is unsure the exact number of people who need refunds, but the centre has to refund between $3,500 to $4,000.

"It is totally the opposite of what we normally do. Instead of taking money in we are just basically giving it back for the past two months," she said.

It'd be real nice to have a crystal ball and be able to see the exact date we're going to be able to start kind of doing things. — Janet Caird, Eastlink Centre

Those wanting a refund will have to bring their tickets with them unless they are Island Storm season ticket holders.

"Every Storm season ticket holder has their own account with us and we know who they are. We've already sort of gotten the refund ready and it was just people with debit and cash that I couldn't give back," Caird said.

Precautions in place

Caird said there are also rules in place at the box office to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Two are allowed in the lobby area at the same time and there is hand sanitizer there, and we have Plexiglas up at the counter, one entrance and a separate exit," Caird said.

Caird has been working with the centre for 12 and a half years and said it is strange working toward the future not knowing what is in store.

"It'd be real nice to have a crystal ball and be able to see the exact date we're going to be able to start kind of doing things," she said.

"But I guess everybody is wishing for one of those right now."

