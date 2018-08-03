Easter Sunday and Monday: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Some businesses and services that were closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday are open on Monday, April 22, but others will remain closed.
Grocery stores and liquor stores will be closed on Easter Sunday
Several restaurants will be open, but it's recommended to call ahead to verify.
Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.
- All schools are closed.
- All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.
- Sobeys, Co-op and Foodland stores will be closed on Easter Sunday but will operate regular hours on Monday.
- Atlantic Superstores are closed on Easter Sunday but will be open for regular hours on Monday.
- Several Murphy's Pharmacy locations are closed on Easter Sunday but Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The rest will reopen Monday.
- All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed on Easter Sunday but are open Monday.
- All P.E.I. Cannabis stores will be closed Sunday but will have regular business hours on Monday.
- Confederation Court Mall is closed on Sunday, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both offer regular hours Monday.
- Charlottetown Mall will be closed Easter Sunday but reopens Monday.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed Easter Sunday, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.
- Walmart is closed Easter Sunday and reopens Monday.
- T3 Transit will not be providing bus service Easter Sunday, but will operate on its regular schedule Monday.
- P.E.I. public libraries are closed on Easter Sunday and reopen Monday.
- Canada Post will not be delivering mail Easter Monday.
