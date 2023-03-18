Council plans for $5.5M connector road in Summerside

Summerside city council is recommending $5.5 million be set aside for a new connector road.

The east-west connector has been discussed for a couple of decades as a way to improve traffic flow and to help with development.

The road would be about two kilometres, part of which would go near Ryan Street and MacEwen Road. There is an unused field there now.

The idea is to give traffic another route from downtown toward the mall district on Granville Street.

Summerside Mayor Dan Kutcher said the plan is to build the road in two phases. He said it would free up about 120 hectares of land for development when completed.

"It increases the opportunity for development for much needed housing in our city," he said.

Summerside Mayor Dan Kutcher says active transportation pathways are part of the vision for the east-west connector. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Kutcher said past reports have also pointed to the need to alleviate traffic congestion along Water Street.

"It will make it easier for our residents to move in and about our community," he said.

He said it will fill in gaps in the city and allow Summerside to grow its housing and businesses areas.

Resident hopes for quieter neighbourhood

Nancy Cormier-Arsenault says there is currently only one way out of her neighbourhood onto Water Street and that can mean too much traffic and speeding. She supports the connector road.

"I've had lots of issues with speeders and I'm concerned in the summertime because we do have little ones going up and down on the road on their skateboards and bicycles," she said.

Residents hope a new road, which would be built at the intersection of Ryan Street and MacEwen Road, could alleviate some traffic problems. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Cormier-Arsenault said the new road will take away the bulk of the traffic that now travels through her neighbourhood.

She also likes the idea of more housing for Summerside and a better road to help during emergencies.

Active transportation expected to be included

The east-west connector plan is described by the mayor as smart and sustainable.

Kutcher said active transportation pathways are expected to be part of the plan, too.

He said it will get easier to move around in the city in a number of ways.

"You don't have to be taking the car,' Kutcher said. "We're hoping this will be able to help people walk or take their bicycle."

Project in 2 phases

Summerside estimates the project will cost about $11.5 million. Council is looking at breaking it into two phases, and the city is hoping to get federal and provincial assistance.

"Phase One is the more central piece," said Kutcher. "Ultimately, the long-term plan and vision would be that it would connect itself out to Reads Corner."

The $5.5 million in capital budget spending must still be approved in a final council budget vote later this month.

If approved, the exact route of the connector and when it would be built will be determined.

"I'm optimistic that council has finally put dollars behind this priority," said Kutcher. "I think it's really exciting."