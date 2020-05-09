Island woman using 3D printer to make 'ear savers' for health-care workers

An Island woman is looking for people with 3D printers to help her produce straps that make face masks more comfortable to wear.

Tara Matheson says she got the idea from a B.C. teen who started making the so-called "ear savers" for health-care workers who said wearing masks for long periods caused them to have sore ears.

Matheson said she wanted to offer the same to workers in P.E.I. She has made approximately 240 of the straps with a 3D printer and delivered them to workers at hospitals and long-term care homes.

"Everyone's loved them — as soon as we give them out, people want more," Matheson said.

The plastic piece goes behind the mask wearer's head to give the straps something — aside from the ears — to hook onto. (Aaron Lu)

The so-called "ear saver" is just a small piece of plastic that is worn behind the head. It attaches to the strings on a face mask and takes pressure off the ears.

Matheson said it takes about an hour and a half to print three ear savers. She said they cost pennies apiece to produce. The process is time consuming — keeping an eye on the filament and making sure nothing jams — but Matheson said it's about helping health-care workers feel supported.

"They're really going through a lot and they're feeling the pressure, so if I can do anything to help them feel better — I'm glad I can help out just a little," she said.

A box of straps to be delivered to health care workers. Matheson is hoping others on P.E.I. with a 3D printer will starting printing and delivering them as well. (Tara Matheson)

Some of the straps were sent to workers at Charlottetown's Prince Edward Home.

Kerry McKittrick, who works as a rehabilitation assistant there, says staff have been thrilled to try the ear savers.

"They really liked them," said McKittrick. "First thing they said was, 'It takes the pressure right off your ears, it feels like you're wearing nothing.'"

The straps are sterilized prior to delivery and McKittrick said it helps that the plastic is easily washable. She said it means a lot that someone would take the time to think of the comfort of health-care workers.

"It's been trying times for many people, especially health-care workers. Our jobs and lives have changed quite a bit," said McKittrick. "So any help we can get from outsiders who are willing to help us — it's very much appreciated."

Tara Matheson says it takes about 3.7 meters of filament - and approximately 90 minutes - to make three ear savers. (Jeff Matheson)

The National Institute of Health promotes the design of several ear saver straps — including the one Matheson is using with her 3D printer — and has approved them for use by health-care workers.

Matheson said it's impossible to keep up with the demand for the straps at the moment. She's hopeful that anyone with a 3D printer — and a bit of time on their hands — might start printing and delivering them, too.

